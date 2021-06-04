Binh Thuan Province requires isolation for returnees from HCMC.



Amid the current unexpected and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic situation, to strengthen the Covid-19 prevention and control in the locality and pursue the dual target of fighting against the pandemic and boosting economic growth, the Binh Thuan Province’s leader directed the relevant units to concentrate on well inspecting and controlling the compliance with the Covid-19 prevention and control measures at the medical checkpoints.





The urgent notice was signed by Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan Province Le Tuan Phong on June 3 after an online meeting on the implementation of the Covid-19 prevention and control measures.Besides, the province leader also directed the relevant units to adjust and mobilize human sources to strengthen the control of returnees and vehicles from the pandemic-hit localities and ensure convenient traffic.The People’s Committee of Binh Thuan Province also assigned the Provincial Department of Health to direct the relevant units to take the Covid-19 sample test for all returnees from Ho Chi Minh City or other pandemic-hit localities to avoid any infectious case in the community.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Huyen Huong