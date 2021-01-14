The 560-page book contains three articles written by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on the preparations and organisation of the Party Congresses at all levels and the 13th National Party Congress, as well as profound and wholehearted viewpoints, directions and perspectives of the top leader.



It also includes articles and ideas of researchers, leading officials, managers and readers nationwide, analysing and showing support for the content and ideological values of the top leader's three articles which were published on the Nhan Dan Newspaper and mass media.



The three articles not only are valuable for the preparations and organisation of the Congress, but also show a strategic vision; a scientific, dialectical and historical method of thinking; a new perspective and assessment of each issue of the Party, the country and the daily life before each new stage of development.



They are expected to help reform the Party’s leadership over organisations in the political system as well each sector and each industry, and better the Party building and rectification work in terms of politics, ideology, organisation and personnel, and inspire all potential and resources to create a new driver for rapid and sustainable development.



Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, on January 13 presented the copies of the book to major libraries so as to popularise the Party and State leader’s viewpoints, directions and new, profound and wholehearted perspectives to Party organisations and members, and people from all walks of life.