



In particular, the toll revenue through 62 BOT stations remained stable in the first, third and fourth quarters. As for the second quarter, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak along with loosening social distancing, toll revenue declined significantly.Currently, toll collection for eight BOT projects are temporarily suspended, including road bypassing project of Cai Lay Town and upgraded road surface project at section Km1987+560-Km2014+000 in Tien Giang Province under form of BOT contract.Two enterprises of 1K National Highway Improvement and Upgrade Project through Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces and the National Highway No.2 Improvement and Upgrade Project at section of Noi Bai- Vinh Yen have not reported the last month's revenue in advance the collection suspension.Besides, the enterprises of Investment and Construction Project of Hoa Lac- Hoa Binh road, the Improvement and Upgrade Project of National Highway No. 6 at a section of Xuan Mai-Hoa Binh and the National Highway No.8 Improvement and Upgrade Project at Bac Ninh- Uong Bi section under the BOT form are being reportedly at a lack of vehicle traffic data because these enterprises have not been able to compare data with the non-stop toll collection service providers.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong