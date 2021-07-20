BOT toll stations in social-distancing localities asked to stop operation

Long Phuoc Toll Station in HCMC (Source: SGGP)

The DRVN has proposed the People’s Committees of localities, BOT investors and enterprises, Vietnam Digital Traffic Joint Stock Company; Vietnam Electronic Toll Collection Company (VETC), Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) to coordinate with each other to temporarily suspend toll collection to respond to the pandemic prevention and control activities.



Regarding to projects whose contracts were signed by State authorized agencies, the People’s Committees of provinces and cities, the DRVN has asked the local governments to consider the temporary operation halt of toll stations and toll fee exemption depending on the current situation of Covid-19 outbreak in the localities.

Toll stations that are not under the Directive 16 have been asked not to charge fees for vehicles transporting essential goods and medical supplies to areas affected by the coronavirus.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh