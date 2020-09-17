Bringing Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership to new height

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 16 congratulated Suga Yoshihide for his election as the President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and the new Prime Minister of the country.

"Vietnam congratulates Suga Yoshihide for his election as the new Prime Minister of Japan," spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said while answering reporters’ queries on the same day.



Vietnam always treasures the friendship with Japan and hopes for close cooperation with the country’s new PM and Government to lift the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership to a new height, making it more comprehensive, pratical, and effective, for the benefit of the two peoples, as well as for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development of the region and the world, she affirmed.

