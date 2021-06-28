“Building happy young family” program marking Vietnam Family Day launched

At the press conference of the event The program includes a series of activities aiming at honoring typical young families, traditional values of Vietnamese families, and calling for public awareness in promoting the annual festival.



The “Building happy young family” program is open for the family comprising a mother, father and children. The marriage must have legal effect and comply with the Vietnam laws on Marriage and Family on marriage and family relations. Husband and wife age do not exceed 35 years old. One of them may be healthcare professional, personnel of military units or armed forces, employee who is living away from home for work purposes.

They have to strictly observe resolutions and policies of the Party and State, comply with the State’s laws, actively participate in social activities, and overcome life’s challenges to build a happy, healthy and prosperous family and gain achievements in trade and production.

They must have a good performance in educating and caring for children and building trust in communities.

The praising ceremony of outstanding happy young families will be held in Hanoi in September.

In addition, an online photo contest themed “Happy young family” has been also organized to feature family’s daily activities, family love, and ways to keep family happy, and protect family from negative effects; while a community media channel providing pre-marriage counseling will be also aired.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh