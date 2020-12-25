  1. National

Buses under 16 seats allowed to run on Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway

SGGP
According to the BOT Trung Luong - My Thuan Joint Stock Company, Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway is being urgently completed construction in order to allow buses with less than 16 seats and trucks of less than 2.5 tons to run one-way traffic five days before Tet and five days after the Lunar New Year 2021.

Buses under 16 seats allowed to run on Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway

The Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway project has implemented 34 out of 36 construction and installation packages, the remaining two packages are toll stations and ITS system will deploy construction according to the project schedule.

The total construction volume reached about 75 percent. The expressway strives to ensure traffic smooth in December 31; and allow the above-mentioned vehicles through the one-way expressway five days before Tet and five days after the Lunar New Year 2021; thereby, the new expressway will contribute to reduce traffic jams on National Highway 1, passing through Tien Giang Province, during peak days of the Lunar New Year.

Currently, there are about 1,500 workers with about 1,000 specialized vehicles, machines, equipment, etc. on the site working all the day.

By Huynh Loi- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more