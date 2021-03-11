Head of the Ethnic Minority Organization Tran Hoang Nho said that Chairman of Ca Mau People’s Committee Le Minh Quan directed to implement the project for the socio-economic development in mountainous area where indigenous residents are living for the 2021 – 2030 period approved by the National Assembly.



First of all, with the theme “ No-one is left behind”, Chairman Quan called for social contributions and benefactors to donate money for construction of houses. The branch of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam in Dat Mui agreed to give VND2.5 billion (US$ 108,042) for building 50 houses for ethnic minorities.

Mr. Nho said that ethnic minorities in distant areas are still facing daily difficulties and their standard of living is still lower than other districts countrywide.

Moreover, lately, due to climate changes, natural disaster and continuous landslide along river banks plus impacts of Covid-19 , living standard of ethnic minorities is harder and harder. According to primary statistics, more than 1,696 ethnic minority households in the areas need housing support.

By Tan Thai - Translated by Dan Thuy