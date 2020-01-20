Ca Mau facing affordable houses crisis for low-income people

Ca Mau has 38 new urban projects and residential quarter projects mostly in Ca Mau City; however, most of land plots for building these projects have been left vacant and weeds grew in wanton profusion whereas low-income employees of state-run organizations are crazily searching for affordable houses.



These employees have no choice but buy houses in small alleys without legal document and poor infrastructure. Accordingly, through checking, the local government has discovered that 1,451 land plots have been sold and 1,003 houses have been built without permission.

As a result, the People’s Committee in Ca Mau ordered to tighten control over illegal building of houses and cut electricity and water supply.

Social house building is a hot matter in question sessions of Ca Mau People’s Council; however, there has been no changes though administrations have made promises to do.

The director of the province’s Department of Construction said that the Department has asked investors of commercial house project. Despite huge demand of social housing in Ca Mau, its limited budget prevents building.

Additionally, complicated formality in selecting investors and low profits from building social houses are hiccups along the way.

Lately, Ca Mau Housing Development Company has been given the green light to build houses for low-incomers in Tan Xuyen Ward.

