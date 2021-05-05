Ca Mau halts arcade game centers, cinemas, discos, bars, karaoke lounges at noon of May 5.



This was an urgent order of the People's Committee of Ca Mau Province on strengthening measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.The Provincial People's Committee also requested local departments, agencies and heads of People's Committees of districts and Ca Mau City to strictly follow the Prime Minister's directions on strengthening the pandemic prevention and control.The functional forces need to regularly perform inspection activities and strictly fine violations against the current regulations on the Covid-19 prevention and control, especially cases without facial masks at public places.The departments and agencies are recommended the gathering limitation at conferences and workshops, setting up an online meetings.The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ca Mau Province also directed members of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control at all levels to strengthen more and more inspections on the pandemic prevention and control implementation in the assigned localities, keep contact throughout 24 hours a day, not attend out-of-province works.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong