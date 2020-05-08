Ca Mau spends US$ 639,094 to fix subsidence, erosion

After receiving the financial support, Chairman of Tran Van Thoi was quick to direct conducting measures against land subsidence, the lowering of ground level from certain elevation references, effectively as well as step up its progress to ensure safe traffic to meet residents’ demand of traveling.



Before, People’s Committee petitioned the central government to support the province in giving estimated financial aid of VND1,690 billion including spending of VND300 billion to remedy loss due to drought.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of CA Mau, dry season approached early and it was so serious that it badly affected infrastructure, production and people’s lives.

Drought has left canals in the Mekong Delta generally and Ca Mau particularly almost dry causing subsidence in streets with the length of 25 kilometers.





By Tan Thai - Translated by Dan Thuy