Ca Mau to establish protected forest area on Hon Khoai- Hon Chuoi islands

Hon Khoai island cluster locating in Ngoc Hien District’s Tan An Commune consits of five islands of Hon Khoai, Hon Sao, Hon Doi Moi, Hon Tuong and Hon Da Le with an area of more than 5 million square meters, meanwhile Hon Chuoi island cluster in Tran Van Thoi District’s Song Doc Town has an area of nearly 760,000 square meters.

The forest contributes to sustainably protecting and developing the area of current forest, precious and rare biological genetic resources on the islands and the surrounding sea of the island clusters, prioritizing to conservation of biodiversity values.

Additionally, it will also help to increasingly protect ecological landscape and historical sites, construct technical and social infrastructure, promote socio-economic development of island clusters in combination with national defense and security potentials, implement solutions against climate change, etc.

By Tan Thai– Translated by Huyen Huong