CAAV strictly deals with airlines for delayed or cancelled flights





Accordingly, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam needs to direct the airports authorities about strengthening the inspection, supervision of selling tickets and the schedule of flights, the cancellation of airlines to not affect the people’s travel.The Minister of Transport also requires the airlines to plan and exploit the flight schedule in accordance with the granted slot during the construction of the project.In case of violation, the airlines will be revoked slot.Besides that, the carriers also need to have back-up plans on personnel and aircraft to reduce delay, cancellation and measures to encourage their passengers to choose flights to neighboring airports to reduce the load and avoid congestion at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports.Due to the increasingly congestion at Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat International Airports, Minister Nguyen Van The asked the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam to re-coordinate the takeoff and landing time of the flights during the time of fixing the runway.The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam is responsible for coordinating flights to ensure normal operation at airports during time of construction and evenly distributed in all the timelines to avoid congestion.It is important to take urgent measures to overcome slow-running aircraft, queuing up or flying around in the sky affecting both passengers and flights.The Ministry of Transport also requested CAAV to increase the frequency of flights at nearby local airports such as Cat Bi, Thanh Hoa, Can Tho and Cam Ranh to reduce the load at the two major airports of Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai.The Ministry of Transport requests Vietnam Airlines Corporation and Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to strengthen the management and operation capacity to ensure uninterrupted exploitation.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong