Cabinet members discuss urban administration models in HCMC, Da Nang

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that in principle, the urban administration models in HCMC and Da Nang should meet the demands of each locality and ensure the unity and synchronicity of the State administrative apparatus from the central to local levels.

From the pilot application of the new models, the two cities should reform the method of leadership and direction of the Party committees and administrations, while ensuring the concentrated and united management of the municipal People’s Committee and its head to suit the renovations in the operation of wards and districts towards higher dynamism and efficiency, thus meeting the demands of enterprises and locals, he said.

He asked the two cities to speed up the building of e-government and the reform of administrative procedures as well as policies for public servants.

The PM asked the administrative agencies at ward and district levels to improve efficiency and focus more on the people, while officials, Party members and public servants should enhance the responsibilities to the Party and people.

Over the contents of draft decrees, the Government leader asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to gather opinions, especially on the role of the Chair of the People’s Committee of wards and districts when there is no People’s Council as well as the authority and duties of the Chair of the People’s Committee as the highest leader of State administration in wards and districts.

He underlined the need to implement the principle of concentration and democracy in the work as well as the design of mechanism of supervising and discussion on important issues of wards and districts. He highlighted the significant role of the city People’s Council, the National Assembly delegation, the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees and Party Committees at all levels in the field.

He reminded the ministry of adjusting regulations on the organisation of the People’s Committee at ward and district levels to suit regulations of relevant laws and resolutions of the NA with the collection of feedback from ministries and sectors on including representatives of police and military forces in the People’s Committee.

Vietnamplus