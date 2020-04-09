Cambodia thanks Vietnam for medical support in COVID-19 fight

The hand-over ceremony in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh was attended by Minister of Health Mam Bunheng, other ministry officials, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh, among others.



In his remarks, Mam Bunheng thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their regular support and stressed that cooperation between the Vietnamese and Cambodian health ministries has been fruitful.



For his part, Ambassador Minh said the aid is a result of recent phone talks between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who committed to enhancing cooperation in the fight.



He described the aid as a symbol of the heartfelt sentiment among Vietnamese towards Cambodia, adding that some Vietnamese firms in the neighboring country are also assisting its health ministry.



On April 3, on behalf of PM Phuc, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung presented the token of the medical equipment from the Vietnamese Government and people to Lao and Cambodian officials.



Worth VND7 billion (US$297,140), the equipment included protective gear, face masks, and COVID-19 test kits.