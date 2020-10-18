Campaign launched to call for donations to flood-hit residents

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, permanent NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong, and NA Vice Chairmen Uong Chu Luu and Phung Quoc Hien attended the event.



NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc said leaders of the NA and its organs, officials and staff members of agencies of the NA Standing Committee and NA Office donated at least one-day salary to affected people in the region.



They also conveyed their profound condolences to families of officials, officers, soldiers and workers who laid down their lives while on duty.



The same day, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to residents in the central province of Quang Tri and inspected flooding prevention there.



At a working session, local authorities reported that floods triggered by prolonged heavy rains caused losses of over VND350 billion (US$15.2 million) to the province, affected over 43,500 households with more than 134,000 people and left 15 dead, six injured and three missing. More than 8,500 households with nearly 26,000 were evacuated to safe areas.



On the occasion, representatives from Vietinbank, Vietcombank and VinGroup donated a total of VND14 billion to the provincial Fatherland Front Committee.



Officials and cadres from the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission also granted VND100 million to the committee to support victims.