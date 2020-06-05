Campaign launched to end violence against children, women

The campaign is co-organised by the Department of Child Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, UNICEF Vietnam, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Vietnam, and UN Women.



It also aims to provide knowledge and skills for women and children to prevent violence and abuse and improve the mental strength of those affected, along with creating a safe environment for children.

Efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 may expose children to mistreatment, gender-based violence, and sexual abuse, among others. The number of women and young girls in Vietnam suffering domestic violence and abuse increased during the pandemic.

Rana Flowers, UNICEF Chief Representative in Vietnam, called for action by local authorities, parents, and governments to ensure the safety of children and women.

Deputy Director of the Department of Child Affairs Vu Thi Kim Hoa said it is joining hands with UNICEF to build training programmes for caretakers on psychological consultations and children’s mental health, which are set to be completed in July.

Launched in the “Month of Action for Children”, the campaign has also been joined by Vietnamese artists such as actress Bao Thanh, singers Trong Hieu and Duy Khoa, comedian Xuan Bac, and others.