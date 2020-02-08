



Up to now, Can Tho airport has prepared measures, human resources, equipment, etc in case of becoming the official airport to welcome Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic areas.Despite being a back-up plan, Can Tho airport has prepared necessary tasks of people, equipment, service process, isolation location for landing airplanes; and set up transit procedures and regulations for passengers and coordinated with Military Region 9 and the Department of Health of Can Tho city in order to ensure the safety of flights from the epidemic areas.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong