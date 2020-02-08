  1. National

Can Tho airport ready to welcome Vietnamese from epidemic areas

The representative of Can Tho International Airport yesterday said that the airport was selected as a back-up destination as Van Don airport in Quang Ninh province was the top priority to receive Vietnamese nationality from the epidemic areas affected by Coronavirus. 

Up to now, Can Tho airport has prepared measures, human resources, equipment, etc in case of becoming the official airport to welcome Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic areas.

Despite being a back-up plan, Can Tho airport has prepared necessary tasks of people, equipment, service process, isolation location for landing airplanes; and set up transit procedures and regulations for passengers and coordinated with Military Region 9 and the Department of Health of Can Tho city in order to ensure the safety of flights from the epidemic areas.

