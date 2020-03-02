Can Tho airport receives three flights carrying over 600 passengers from RoK

The airplanes had to land at the airport because the number of passengers from the Covid- 19 hit country flocking to Tan Son Nhat International Airport is overcrowded.According to Mr. Nguyen Quang Thong, Director of Can Tho city’s Center for Disease Control, the reception of these three flights had been well-prepared, of which increase of the medical staff at check-in counters, passengers’ separation and isolation areas.Under a new direction from the Ministry of Health, Can Tho city's medical units gathered passengers from the flights in the isolation area of Can Tho City Military School, based in O Mon District.Therefore, after checking body temperature and filling medical declarations, all passengers were taken by special purpose vehicles of the Military Command of Can Tho City to the concentration area.The concentration areas are divided into isolation area for passengers from Daegu and North Gyeongsang, and another area for travellers from RoK’s other localities.At the moment, there have been a total of 73 people at isolation area for passengers from Daegu and North Gyeongsang, and more than 200 people at isolation areas for travellers from RoK’s other localities as reported.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong