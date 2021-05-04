Can Tho City ceases karaoke lounges, massages, discos, bars, cinemas



Local authorities or individuals will be responsible for their violations and handled according to the law if they cause any inflectional cases in the community.

All people are recommended to comply with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations of the Ministry of Health, absolutely not to be subjective to the pandemic, limit gatherings at unnecessary events, activities and public places.On the same day, the functional forces of Ninh Kieu District, Can Tho City slapped fines of VND1 million (US$43.5)-VND3 million (US$130) on 18 cases not wearing facial masks at public places.

By Tuan Quang-Translated by Huyen Huong