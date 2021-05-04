  1. National

Can Tho City ceases karaoke lounges, massages, discos, bars, cinemas

SGGP
In order to improve Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control in Can Tho City, the People’s Committee of Can Tho City requested operation suspension of unnecessary business facilities and services like karaoke lounges, massages, discos, bars, game rooms and cinemas from May 4 until the further notice. 
All people are recommended to comply with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations of the Ministry of Health, absolutely not to be subjective to the pandemic, limit gatherings at unnecessary events, activities and public places. 

Can Tho City ceases karaoke lounges, massages, discos, bars, cinemas ảnh 1 Can Tho City ceases karaoke lounges, massages, discos, bars, cinemas 
Local authorities or individuals will be responsible for their violations and handled according to the law if they cause any inflectional cases in the community. 
On the same day, the functional forces of Ninh Kieu District, Can Tho City slapped fines of VND1 million (US$43.5)-VND3 million (US$130) on 18 cases not wearing facial masks at public places. 

By Tuan Quang-Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more