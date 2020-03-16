Can Tho city solicits investment in housing

According to analysts, the city housing market will enjoy steady growth this year.



Thieu Quang Thai, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho Real Estate Association, said the market would continue to grow thanks to the Government’s investment in transport infrastructure.

Investment by city-based real estate firms as well as those from other localities in lands has perked up the market.

Nguyen Minh Tri, Director of Tin Phat Real Estate Company, said the market would continue to grow strongly because the city is the delta’s urban hub and economic growth would cause housing demand to surge.

The prices of some residential projects have risen by up three times in two years.

In the Cuu Long - Him Lam urban area, the price is now VND20-22 million (some US$865-950 ) per square metre. It is VND22-25 million ($950-1,079) in the Hong Loan Residential Area Lot 5C, VND17-25 million ($733-1,079 ) in the Stella Mega City residential area, VND15-23 million (about $647-992 ) in the Con Khuong Cuu Long- Him Lam residential area, and VND35-40 million ($1,508-1,724 ) in the Nam Long-Hong Phat residential area.

An 80-100sq.m of land in Phu An and Tan Phu resettlement areas in Cai Rang district now costs VND1.2 - 1.5 billion ($51,700-64,700), up from just VND250-300 million two years ago.

The availability of proper infrastructure is one of the factors stimulating the growth of the market, Thai said.

The city is carrying out a scheme to exploit lands in 2017-2021 while conforming with overall planning.

It will quickly clear encumbrances on lands to ensure investors can begin work quickly and achieve maximum investment efficiency.

Can Tho has a number of advantages that can enable it to become one of the country’s real estate hubs.

It has attracted many large developers like Vingroup, Novaland, FLC, and LDG.