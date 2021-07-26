Can Tho proposes to extend social distancing in two more weeks

Can Tho City proposes to extend social distancing following the Prime Minister's Directive No.16 in two more weeks



Remarkably, there are more and more Covid-19 cases detected in crowded areas such as markets, supermarkets, factories, residential areas and industrial parks.

The Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control of Can Tho City yesterday reported the seven day implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 in the city.From July 8 to 5 p.m. on July 25, the Mekong Delta City recorded 688 Covid-19 cases in tally, notably, there were 150 new infectious cases on July 25. 2,387 people in the city are performing centralized isolation requirements and 3,764 people are self-isolated at home.There are newly-found pandemic outbreaks such as Lo Mo alley in Ninh Kieu District, Truong Xuan Commune in Thoi Lai, and a growing number of Covid-19 cases was recorded in some companies inside industrial zones, even many F0 cases with unknown sources of infection.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong