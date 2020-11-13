Canada supports disaster victims in central region

Via the Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund, the Canadian Government will help the CARE Canada, Oxfam-Quebec and Vietnam’s partner organisations provide urgent relief for about 31,000 people hit by floods in Ha Tinh and Quang Tri, which will give them access to housing, clean water, food and hygiene services.



Canada will also help the Vietnam Red Cross Society provide assistance for around 160,000 affected residents, including urgent medical support, livelihoods, accommodation, clean water and hygiene. Such support will focus on disaster risk mitigation, community connectivity, accountability, safety protection and gender equality.



Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Deborah Paul affirmed that Canada stays ready to stand united with Vietnam in supporting disaster victims.



Recently, floods and landslides have seriously impacted over 1.3 million people, inundated and damaged nearly 300,000 houses.