  1. National

Cao Lanh ferry terminal ceases operation from August 24

SGGP
The Department of Transport of Dong Thap Province yesterday informed that Cao Lanh ferry connecting Cao Lanh City and Lap Vo District through Tien River was officially ceased its operation of carrying means of transport and passengers from mid-night on August 24.

After many years of carrying means of transport and passengers across Tien River connecting Cao Lanh city and Lap Vo district, Cao Lanh ferry is shut down its operation from mid-night of August 24

After many years of carrying means of transport and passengers across Tien River connecting Cao Lanh city and Lap Vo district, Cao Lanh ferry is shut down its operation from mid-night of August 24

The local authorities provided the information for residents to actively travel through Cao Lanh Bridge.

In addition, the operation termination aims to get ready for the construction project of Hong Ngu - Tan Chau Ferry Terminal in Hong Ngu District.

Cao Lanh ferry terminal ceases operation from August 24 ảnh 1 Cao Lanh ferry
It is expected that the functional agencies would organize bidding for the investment of Cao Lanh - Lap Vo small ferry to serve the travel needs of local residents.
Three ferries still operated at Cao Lanh ferry station to serve local people, students, etc to fast travel through Tien River instead of passing through Cao Lanh Bridge although Cao Lanh Bridge was put into exploitation at the end of May 2018. 

However, the revenue from ticket sales was not sufficient for maintaining the operation.              

​ By Huynh Loi- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more