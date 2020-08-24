Cao Lanh ferry terminal ceases operation from August 24

Cao Lanh ferry



It is expected that the functional agencies would organize bidding for the investment of Cao Lanh - Lap Vo small ferry to serve the travel needs of local residents.

The local authorities provided the information for residents to actively travel through Cao Lanh Bridge.In addition, the operation termination aims to get ready for the construction project of Hong Ngu - Tan Chau Ferry Terminal in Hong Ngu District.Three ferries still operated at Cao Lanh ferry station to serve local people, students, etc to fast travel through Tien River instead of passing through Cao Lanh Bridge although Cao Lanh Bridge was put into exploitation at the end of May 2018.However, the revenue from ticket sales was not sufficient for maintaining the operation.

​ By Huynh Loi- Translated by Huyen Huong