Carriers violating pandemic rules unpermitted to perform int’l flights

In the newly issued document, the Mninstry of Transport asked airlines, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways and Pacific Airlines to strengthen the prevention and control measures on their crew members to limit the risk of Covid-19 transmission in the community.



Under regulations, pilots on repatriation flights carrying passengers who are Vietnamese citizens, experts, high-tech workers and investors must wear N95 face masks or equivalents; use personal protective equipment including items of full body suits, footwear, hats, gloves and safety glasses and hand sanitizers; get own lavatory; cut off contact with the remaining cabin crew members, passengers, and local airport ground staff; and use own car after landing.

While attendants also must wear the same protective suits; limit contact with passengers, pilots and local airport ground staff ; use dedicated restroom and their own vehicles after getting off the plane.

After arriving at aiports, the plane must be sterilized to prevent the spread of Covid-19 while cabin crew members will be given a health check and sent to quarantine centers in accordance with regulations and guidelines issued by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Health.





