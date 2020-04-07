Cat Lai ferry temporarily operates 8 hours every day due to Covid-19

The vehicles are prohibited through Cat Lai ferry including fixed-route buses, car, taxi, truck with a tonnage of over 8 tons.Apart from the two time slots, the ferry still serves vehicles transporting foods, essentials goods and stuffs, materials for production, official vehicles, ambulance and vehicles serving for the pandemic protection.Under the direction of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of District 2, ferry staffs required passengers to wear facial masks and not serve cases without well implementing pandemic preventive measures.The ferries must carry maximum 50 percent of capacity and passengers are recommended to keep distance at least two meters.Earlier, Cat Lai ferry operated for 24 hours every day.According to the HCMC Department of Transport, the adjustment aims at thoroughly implementing the Covid-19 preventive measures.

By Quoc Hung-Translated by Huyen Huong