Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway not come into operation on April 30

That was because the process of checking, reviewing and evaluating the pre-acceptance results of the ACT Consulting Joint Venture and the State Inspection Council for the pre-acceptance test of construction works has not been done in a timely manner.

From the beginning of April up to now, the Railway Project Management Board under the Ministry of Transport and Metro Hanoi Company has handed over the project’s documents and asset inventory at the site.



Following the process of European system safety certification, ACT Consulting Joint Venture is responsible for reporting to the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) Committee about pre-acceptance results and the final evaluation; however, ACT Consulting Joint Venture yesterday just granted a safety certification for the system which was the last requirement for the system to be exploited.





Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project is expected to operate soon after the holidays.



After the holidays, it is expected that the State Inspection Council for the pre-acceptance test of construction works will review and issue the final evaluation for approval of the investor's pre-acceptance results. And then, the Ministry of Transport, the People’s Committee of Hanoi and the Chinese general contractor will complete the handover procedures for the project to be put into operation soon.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong