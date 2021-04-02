Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway needs additional 107 employees for operation

Following the initial plan and design, the project needs around 681 employees for the stage of exploitation and operation of the railway system.



Accordingly, the company has recruited employees and technicians for the train operation center, electricity, passenger transport terminal, inspection and maintenance parts of the signal information, buildings, electricity, railways, locomotives, wagons and terminal equipment, etc.





The Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway project has completed its investment and construction phase.

The Ministry of Transport and the People's Committee of Hanoi have just agreed to assign the Railway Project Management Board, the representative of the investor and Hanoi Metro to start the work of counting assets and documents of project items in preparation for handover. It is expected to be completed in April before the project is put into exploitation and commercial operation.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong