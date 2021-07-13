Categories of individuals, businesses receiving Covid-19 aid package revealed

Many app-based motorbike drivers cope with life's challenges during pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)

The Covid-19 aid package will be provided to businesses, individuals:



- Cases in which an employment contract can be temporarily suspended, employee under temporary unpaid suspension from work due to the pandemic for 15-30 days or more would receive VND1.8 -3.7 million.

- Individual temporarily suspended from work due to the request from medical quarantine or living in blocked locations would get VND1 million.

- Worker who leaves work and are not eligible for pandemic unemployment assistance would get VND3.7 million.



-Children who are identified as cases of F0, F1 and required for treatment of Covid-19 would daily get VND80, 000 per person.

-Officials who are working in the sector of Fine Arts, such as director, actor, painter working in State fine art units and are temporarily suspended from work for 15 days and over would take VND3.7 million.



-Tour guide who has contracts with authorized travel companies or tour agencies or join the associations of tour guides would get VND3.7 million



- Business households which register a payment for a tax temporarily stop operating for 15 days and over would get VND3 million.

On the other hand, enterprises will enjoy zero-interest loans from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) for payment of wages and recovery from production.

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, around 12.8 million workers have lost their jobs, temporarily stopped working, experienced lower earnings and working hour cut in the latest wave of Covid-19.

By Nguyen Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh