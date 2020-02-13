Cattle in central Vietnam suffer foot-mouth disease

The province authority is planning to disinfect farms to curb the spread of the disease.



Present, the disease has been occurring in 54 communes in 5 districts Duc Pho, Mo Duc, Nghia Hanh, Tu Nghia, Binh Son and Quang Ngai City.

Vets and breeders have been curing 1,335 cattle.

Of more than 1,500 infected cattle in Binh Son District, 50 cattle had been buried.

Head of the Department of Livestock and Animal Health Ngo Huu Ha said that the state competent agencies will spray 7,000 liters of chemical to disinfect farms from February 15 to March to prevent the disease from spreading.





By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Anh Quan