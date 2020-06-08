  1. National

Cavalry Mobile Police Corps introduced for the first time to the public

The National Assembly (NA) deputies on June 8 enjoyed a launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps which was organized in front of the NA Building on Doc Lap Street in Hanoi before attending the second phase of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly.

The first-time introduction of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps is one of the key activities which have been prepared several months by the Mobile Police Command.

According to Colonel Nguyen huy Hanh, head of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps, the army unit and horse-training experts are responsible for caring and training more than 60 horses.
Soldiers have mastered the technique of training horses which is for activities, such as fight of crimes, disaster prevention and operations of rescue.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps.
By Anh Phuong, Viet Chung – Translated by Kim Khanh

