Celebrations ring out on Buddha’s birthday

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was aired on An Vien Television, VTVCab, and social media to help Buddhists nationwide also celebrate.

Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council, read Buddha’s message of promoting social consensus, which is especially relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Ngo Sach Thuc delivered a congratulatory letter from the Central Committee’s President, which recognises the significant contributions the VBS and Buddhists at home and abroad have made to Party and State efforts to fight COVID-19.

A similar ceremony was held on the same day in Ho Chi Minh City.

Earlier, on behalf of Party and State leaders, Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on May 6 visited and extended greetings to the VBS Central Committee, monks, nuns, and followers.

