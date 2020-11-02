Central leader visits flood-stricken provinces

Secretary of Party Central Committee and head of the Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Truong Thi Mai works with leaders of Thua Thien - Hue Province



At the working session with leaders of Thua Thien - Hue Province, Ms. Truong Thi Mai highly appreciated leadership of the Provincial Party, government and efforts of people in prevention and fights against recent floods and storms.

Besides that, she also shared with the current difficulties in soon overcoming flood and storm consequences as well as search for the soldiers who remain missing in Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant landslide.

Vietnam Red Cross Society hands over motor- boats and life-jackets to rescue teams of Thu Thien- Hue Province



100 gifts were sent to poor families in Thuy Van Commune and Huong Thuy Town.

Quang Tri Province has recently braced for five consecutive floods and storm Molave with economic loss estimated at more than VND2,000 billion (US$86.4 million). At the moment, there are 11 deep- flood places with significant damage of 285 houses and infrastructures for traffic, health and education. At least 50 people were killed and four were missing due to floodwater and storms.The delegation also visited and offers incense, wreathes to commemorate martyrs at Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery and Road 9 National Martyr Cemetery.On the same day, a delegation of Vietnam Red Cross Society visited and handed over VND2.1 billion (US$90,946) to flood hit people in Thua Thien- Hue Province.The delegation also visited and gave financial aid to families of martyrs in Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant landslide; handed over three motor- boats and life-jackets to rescue teams of Thu Thien- Hue Province, Phong Dien District and the provincial social protection center.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong