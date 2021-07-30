Central provinces continue sending medical staff to HCMC, Binh Duong

Doctors, nurses and medical staff are volunteered to arrive in Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province to fight the coronavirus pandemic.



As of July 29, Mr. Vu Tuan Anh, Director of Quy Hoa National Leprosy Dermatology Hospital in Binh Dinh Province, sent five doctors and nine nurses to Ho Chi Minh City to care and treat Covid-19 patients.

This morning, a team of 50 doctors, medical staff and technicians who are working mostly at hospitals and medical facilities of districts and the city in Thanh Hoa Province was heading to HCMC and Binh Duong to stand side by side with the localities in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.All of the members had been trained Covid-19 prevention and control measures to provide treatment and supports to Covid-19 cases. Additionally, they were vaccinated and showed negative results of the SARS-CoV-2 test.Earlier, Thanh Hoa Province had sent 59 doctors and medical assistants to help Ho Chi Minh City on July 13.On the same day, Director of Binh Dinh Province Department of Health Mr. Le Quang Hung also decided to establish a team of 17 members who are working at Binh Dinh Provincial General Hospital, Bong Son Regional General Hospital, Eye Hospital and Psychiatric Hospital to arrive in Binh Duong Province in the fight against Covid-19.

By Duy Cuong, Ngoc Oai -Translated by Huyen Huong