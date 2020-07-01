Central provinces make efforts in forest fire prevention





According to Chairman of Huong Son District People's Committee of Ha Tinh Province Nguyen Quang Tho, the fire over Mong Ga Mountain in Commune of Son Long and Son Tra near Vu Quang District was basically under control yesterday morning thanks to assistance of hundreds of people but the blaze broke out again in Son Tra Commune on the same day.Due to a scorching weather and blustery winds, the firefighters faced challenges to extinguish flame.On the same day, leaders of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People's Committee of Ha Tinh Province were at the scene to direct forest fire suppression.The initial cause of the fire may be due to the burning-incense carelessness of people at the cemetery area along with sweltering climate and strong wind quickly spreading out the neighboring areas.The fire burned around 30 hectares of forest.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong