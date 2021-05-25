The Central region attempts on forest protection from wildfire risk



As for Pu Mat National Park, the park was recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as the world biosphere reserve. Therefore, forest fire prevention and fighting are very important missions.

Currently, the Central region is entering the sweltering heat season with the highest temperature of up to 40 degrees Celsius, triggering forest fire risk alarm level V (extremely dangerous).Amidst the warnings above, the fire-prone provinces of Quang Binh, Ha Tinh and Nghe An have urgently deployed many solutions to protect millions of hectares of forests from wildfire.The Central region is covered with massive natural tropical forests like Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh, Pu Mat National Park in Nghe An Province, etc where are home to natural native species of Vietnam to combat climate change.According to Director of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park Mr. Pham Hong Thai, the national park has 125,000 hectares of special-use forests and 200,000 hectares of buffer zone forests.Pu Mat National Park has coordinated with border guards to propagate awareness on the forest fire.According to Ha Tinh Provincial Steering Committee for Forest Fire Prevention and Control, the province has invested tens of billions of dong from central and local budgets for the forest fire prevention and fighting.Particularly, four cameras were installed to detect forest fires in areas with a high risk of forestfire in addition to 160 blowers, 45 petrol saws, two flying cameras, 100 loudspeakers, 60 GPS tracking devices, 2,000 fire ban signs, etc.

By Minh Phong- Duy Cuong- Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong