Central Relief Committee allocates additional $1.9 mln to flood-hit provinces

Up to now, floods following recent storms have completely destroyed 1,340 houses, damaged around 199,500 houses and inundated 337,500 ones.The financial aid will be sent to near-poor and poor households, policy beneficiary families with difficult circumstances damaged by recent floods and storms in Ha Tinh, Thua Thien - Hue, Binh Dinh, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, Kon Tum and Gia Lai provinces, especially those two worst affected provinces of Quang Ngai and Quang Nam will receive VND12 billion (over US$518,000).Earlier, VND22 billion (US$949,000) was allocated to the Central, Central Highlands provinces in the first phase.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong