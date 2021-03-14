Ceremony commemorates fallen soldiers from Gac Ma Island battle

A delegation of officials of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and Khanh Hoa Provincial Confederation of Labor offered incenses and flowers to pay tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in a naval battle on March 14, 1988 against Chinese invasion on Gac Ma Island to protect the fatherland as well as affirmed Vietnam’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.



According to the management board of Gac Ma memorial complex, the memorial complex dedicated to 64 naval soldiers received 2,350 delegations and organizations nationwide featuring more than 220,000 visitors from July 16, 2017 to February, 2021.

Many relics of fallen soldiers have been preserved at the complex, such as a letter from martyr Vo Dinh Tuan of Khanh Hoa Province to his family, a High School Graduation Certificate of martyr Vu Van Thang of the northern province of Thai Binh, a Citizen identification card with a blurry black-white photo of martyr Tong Si Bai along with shipwrecks in Gac Ma. It’s a historical site to teach revolutionary tradition to the young generations.





By Van Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh