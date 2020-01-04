Charitable loving houses built from VND1,000 fund

80-year-old Huynh Ngoc Nuoi in Quyet Thang village in Ia Sao Commune in the Central Highland Province of Gia Lai was touched to live in the new house built thanks to assistance of the VND1,000 fund saying that without the fund’s assistance, he would never have chance to live in such new house.



Nuoi said “The roof and wall of our stilt house are very weak and vulnerable, so when it rains it enters the house and water leaks from the roof; however, we are penniless, we have no choice but to live in dilapidated house”

Local administration gave VND32 million from the fund VND1,000 to build a new house for him in the area of old house. The family added VND40 million and called for help of neighbors to build the house.

Meantime, a piggy bank is put in the desk of employees in public administrative offices in Cu Mgar District of the Central Highland Province of Dak Lak. Head of Office of Party Committee Hoang Xuan Viet revealed a party member will shelter VND1,000 into the piggy bank for the fund to build houses for beneficiaries of social welfare policies.

From June, 2012 until now, the fund organizer has collected total VND11 billion. The Party Committee has disbursed to build and repair 304 tumbledown houses in the District, said Mr. Viet.

The fund was initiated by the Standing Party Committee in Ayun Pa in Gia Lai Province in February, 2019 with the aim to eliminate ramshackle houses and makeshift houses to help improving poor people’s living condition, said Head of the Party Committee’s Commission for Culture and Ideology Mai The Phung.

In reality, many people gave more than expectation. So far, the fund organizer has collected VND466 million; of which, VND232 million has been spent on constructing six houses and repairing two other houses. The remaining money will be used to help more poor people.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong