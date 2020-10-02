Charity movement launched on iNhandao platform

The event was part of the project on developing the digital Vietnamese knowledge system which was launched in 2018.

Speaking at the event, Dam expressed his hope that humanitarian spirit will be widely spread so that new digital platforms could become successes like the iNhandao.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu said the iNhandao platform provides full and correct information about cases in need as well as popularises charity campaigns.

Those wishing to introduce cases in need of support could access http://inhandao.vn and follow guidelines.

At the event, the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), the Vietnam Post Office Corporation and the Ministry of Education and Training launched the campaign “Connecting Future” to donate secondhand tablets and smart phones to students in mountainous areas of Phu Tho and Yen Bai provinces.

The campaign will last till December 31.

On the occasion, the MB handed over 50 tablets and computers to poor students from Phu Tho and Yen Bai.

Several new digital platforms also debuted at the event, including COVID-19 map antoancovid.com, education portal iGiaoduc.vn and Vietnamese encyclopedia bktt.vn.

