Chinese experts arrive Hanoi for trial operation of Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway

Among them, 20 Chinese experts have conducted health quarantine requirement according to the regulations as they arrived in Vietnam on October 21.



Around eight to ten members of French expert group being in charge of safety assessment of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway project are expected to present in Vietnam in late October and late November respectively.



Accordingly, the consultant will evaluate and issue a certificate for the safety and quality system of the project and submit to the Vietnam Register for appraisal and certification. After that, the investor will accept and hand over the project to the People's Committee of Hanoi for official operation.

The investor planned to check and take over the overall project in January 2021; and handover the Hanoi People's Committee for completion in the first quarter of 2021.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong