Christmas atmosphere overwhelms localities nationwide

In Hanoi, streets embraced a bustling vibe with beautifully-decorated shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, squares and churches.

The well-known Hanoi Cathedral attracted many revelers from about 5pm.



The Christmas atmosphere has also spread to major streets and parishes in the southern largest hub of Ho Chi Minh City. All the roads to the city’s downtown became crowded at dusk.

Churches in the city were decorated with pine trees, colorful lights and decorative items.



Despite the cold weather, thousands of Catholic followers also gathered at churches and parishes in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue in the night of December 24 to welcome the Christmas holiday.