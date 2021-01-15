Citizen protection measures taken to protect Vietnamese abroad

Answering reporters' questions regarding information on the trafficking of a woman from the central province of Quang Tri to Myanmar, Hang said that on January 13, the ministry’s Consular Department received requests for support from Quang Tri to bring home a local woman from Bang Khang township in Myanmar’s Shan State.



Shortly after, the ministry directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar to contact local authorities to verify the information and seek measures to directly speak with the citizen, thus determining her health, safety and hopes, and working with domestic agencies to implement the necessary citizen protection measures.



“We will continue to receive information from the embassy regarding the case,” Hang said.



Regarding information about two Vietnamese citizens detained by Iran while aboard the tanker MT Hankuk Chemi from the Republic of Korea (RoK), which was travelling from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hang said the sailors are in good health.





Vietnamese diplomatic representatives in the RoK and Iran have worked with the host country’s authorised agencies to ask them to protect the safety, health, and living conditions of the sailors, she said.



The Consular Department held direct meetings with the Iranian Embassy in Hanoi to discuss the case, Hang added.



“According to the latest updates from the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran, it managed to contact the two Vietnamese sailors,” she said. “Their current physical and mental health conditions are stable. As scheduled, on January 18, the Iranian side will arrange a consular visit to the sailors for the embassy's officials.”



She added that the Foreign Ministry and Vietnamese representative agencies in the RoK and Iran will continue keeping a close watch on the case and roll out any necessary citizen protection measures to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of the sailors.



Clarifying the case in which a Vietnamese woman was sentenced to three years in prison for the murder charge by a court in the RoK, Hang said the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK reported that on January 2, a Vietnamese woman born in 1995 and from Kien Giang province jumped from the eighth storey of a building with her daughter in her arms. The child died while the woman was seriously injured and hospitalised. On January 7, a court sentenced her to three years’ imprisonment for murder.



The embassy has been keeping a close watch on the case while asking authorised agencies in the host country, in the spirit of humanitarianism, to continue providing treatment for the woman and give her fair and proper judgment, Hang said.



She added that the embassy visited the woman and applied the necessary citizen protection measures. The Foreign Ministry has asked the embassy to continue following the case and work to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese citizen.