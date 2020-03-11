City creates favorable business conditions for Sri Lankan enterprises

At the meeting, the city Party chief congratulated Mr. Sampath Prasanna Walpita Gamage for his new role in Vietnam and believed that he would have more and more important contributions for the relationship development between Vietnam and Sri Lanka in the upcoming time, especially the celebration of the 50th anniversary establishment of Vietnam – Sri Lanka diplomatic relations in this year.



Besides that, the city Secretary highly appreciated the friendship relations between two countries during the passing time and he also informed potential economic cooperation opportunities between the two nations.

Secretary Nhan also affirmed that he always supported and created favorable conditions for foreign businesses in general and Sri Lankan enterprises in particular; and believed Mr. Sampath Prasanna Walpita Gamage would be a bridge of Sri Lankan businesses to learn and invest in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Sampath Prasanna Walpita Gamage thanked welcoming of the city leader for the Sri Lankan delegation and congratulated Vietnam about assuming ASEAN Chairmanship 2020.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to Ho Chi Minh City for creating favorable conditions to the South Asia’s enterprises.

Agreeing with the opinion of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan on the potential of cooperation, the Sri Lankan Ambassador shared that last year, 70,000 Sri Lankans came to Vietnam, bilateral trade turnover reached about US$ 200 million.

The Ambassador desired to rise the two countries' turnover to US$1 billion in the coming time; and would make efforts in contribution to further promoting the traditional friendship and equal, beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the coming time.

By Viet Le, Translated by Huyen Huong