City leader bids farewell to outgoing Ambassador of New Zealand to Vietnam





At the reception, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong expressed his gladness as Vietnam and New Zealand had upgraded their relations from comprehensive partnership to strategic partnership on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relation establishment amid the complicated and unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic.Mr. Phong congratulated Ms. Wendy Matthews as she excellently completed her working term in Vietnam, highly appreciated contributions of the outgoing ambassador for the development of Vietnam-New Zealand relations. He wished Ms. Wendy Matthews to achieve more and more success in her new position.For her part, Ms. Wendy Matthews hoped that New Zealand would continue supporting and sharing with Ho Chi Minh City in the city's human resource training plans, training a team of highly qualified professionals in appropriate with international standards as Ho Chi Minh City shall become a financial center in the region.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Huyen Huong