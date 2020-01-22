City leaders offer incense, flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh

With a truly fun atmosphere of welcoming the year of the Rat as well as celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930), a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council,  People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan sincerely offered incense and flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh at President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park on January 21. 

(Photo: Nguyen Nhan)

(Photo: Nguyen Nhan)

The city leaders spent spend one minute to commemorate lifelong devotion of the President to the revolutionary career and national independence.

On the same day, the delegation visited Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery in District 9 to offer flowers, incense and commemorate Vietnamese heroic mothers, heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the national independence.

After that, they respectively visited the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc District, and offered incense, flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh City Museum Branch in the city and Ton Duc Thang Museum.
