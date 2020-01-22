City leaders offer incense, flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh

The city leaders spent spend one minute to commemorate lifelong devotion of the President to the revolutionary career and national independence.



On the same day, the delegation visited Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery in District 9 to offer flowers, incense and commemorate Vietnamese heroic mothers, heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the national independence.



After that, they respectively visited the HCMC Martyrs Cemetery in Thu Duc District, and offered incense, flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at Ho Chi Minh City Museum Branch in the city and Ton Duc Thang Museum.





There are some photos of visits at the above sites:

