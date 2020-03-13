  1. National

City proposed not to allow Silver Spirit cruise ship to anchor

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday submitted a statement to the Standing Board of the Municipal People’s Committee about directing the City Port Authority to not allow Silver Spirit ship to dock at ports in the city on March 13.

Earlier, the Municipal Department of Health received a letter from the International Medical Quarantine Center for Silver Spirit passenger ship with Bahamian nationality carrying a total of 826 passengers from many countries, notably crew members are from Italia, to apply for entering HCMC.

The passengers are scheduled to visit Ho Chi Minh City and other tourist destinations.
According to the HCMC Department of Health, Covid-19 epidemic outbreak in the world is getting more and more serious, notably there are 12,462 infection cases and 827 deaths in Italia. 

In order to prevent the risk of the pandemic's outbreak in the city, the City Department of Health advised that the HCMC People's Committee would direct the Port Authority not to allow the ship to enter Ho Chi Minh City ports.

