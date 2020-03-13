



Earlier, the Municipal Department of Health received a letter from the International Medical Quarantine Center for Silver Spirit passenger ship with Bahamian nationality carrying a total of 826 passengers from many countries, notably crew members are from Italia, to apply for entering HCMC.The passengers are scheduled to visit Ho Chi Minh City and other tourist destinations.According to the HCMC Department of Health, Covid-19 epidemic outbreak in the world is getting more and more serious, notably there are 12,462 infection cases and 827 deaths in Italia.In order to prevent the risk of the pandemic's outbreak in the city, the City Department of Health advised that the HCMC People's Committee would direct the Port Authority not to allow the ship to enter Ho Chi Minh City ports.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong