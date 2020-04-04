City provides free emergency transport to patients

Mai Linh taxis will be available at hospitals in the city and operated by the HCMC's 115 Emergency Center. These vehicles will transport emergency patients to hospitals and people who are allowed to leave hospitals after surgeries free of charge.



On April 1, the country has implemented regulations against the spread of COVID-19. The measures include temporarily suspending the operation of public transport services. However, there are many demands for urgent travelling by car, such as women who give birth, children's doctor's visits and more while not everyone has own car, according to Director of the HCMC Department of Transport, Tran Quang Lam.

Because of this, the municipal People's Committee has delegated the transport department to provide free transport to patients in emergency situations, he said.





By Thanh An - Translated by Kim Khanh