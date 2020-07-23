CLMV countries propose removing unnecessary trade barriers

Attending in the conference were SEOM leaders of CLMV countries, representatives of ASEAN Secretariat, relevant ministries and agencies of CLMV countries involved in component of economic cooperation mechanism.



Head of SEOM CLMV of Laos run the conference on alternative mechanism.

Participating in the online meeting, the Vietnamese delegation included representatives of agencies under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and some relevant ministries such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Education and Training.

A leader of Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade was Head of SEOM CLMV Vietnam.

At the online conference, four countries agreed to create favorable conditions for activities of trade, investment and services, especially cross-border trade activities between CLMV countries to limit and remove unnecessary trade barriers contributing to supporting small-medium scale businesses, ensuring the operation of supply chains.

Besides that, SEOM CLMV leaders also exchanged and agreed a number of contents to prepare for the 12th CLMV Economic Ministers’ Meeting in August which will be held online.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong