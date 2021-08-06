  1. National

Closed markets for Covid-19 infectious cases to be resumed

SGGP
Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has just proposed the People’s Committees of provinces and cities under the central authority to consider the reopening of closed traditional markets linked to the Covid-19 infectious cases under the necessary condition of all traders must get at least one shot of vaccine.
The markets will be resumed if both management boards and small traders strictly comply with Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures, follow the Health Ministry's 5K message featuring khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings) and khai bao y te (health declarations) during trading between buyers and sellers.

It is necessary to make medical declarations via QR Code and check the temperature for all people before entering the markets. 

Business households are allowed to trade in essential goods according to the regulations.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

